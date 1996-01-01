20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Some individuals consider it faster and time-saving to boil water in an electric kettle before transferring it into cookware for subsequent use. If a 2200 W electric kettle is used to heat 1.80 kg of water from 25°C to 90°C, determine the period required to boil the water. Assume water absorbs 100% of the heater's power.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
222 min
B
3.71 min
C
5.13 min
D
1.43 min
E
6.56 min