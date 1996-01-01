24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Along the axis of an infinite cylindrical conducting shell runs a long line of charges with a net uniform linear charge density of 4 C/m. The shell has an inner radius R1 and an outer radius R2 and a uniform linear density of 4 C/m. Find the charge per unit length on the i) inner and ii) outer surfaces of the shell.
Along the axis of an infinite cylindrical conducting shell runs a long line of charges with a net uniform linear charge density of 4 C/m. The shell has an inner radius R1 and an outer radius R2 and a uniform linear density of 4 C/m. Find the charge per unit length on the i) inner and ii) outer surfaces of the shell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) -8 C/m; ii) - 4 C/m
B
i) -4 C/m; ii) -8 C/m
C
i)-4 C/m; ii) 8 C/m
D
i) 8 C/m; ii) 8 C/m