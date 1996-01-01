24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Gauss' Law
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Gauss' Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A straight, infinitely long electrical line wire of positive charge per unit length +λ, coincides with the axis of an infinite cylindrical conducting pipe. The pipe has inner and outer radii of R1 and R2, respectively, and carries a positive charge per unit length λ. λ is a positive constant expressed in units of C/m. Determine the electric field expression as a function of λ and r, the distance from the pipe's axis i) r < R1 ii) R1 < r < R2 iii) r > R2.
A straight, infinitely long electrical line wire of positive charge per unit length +λ, coincides with the axis of an infinite cylindrical conducting pipe. The pipe has inner and outer radii of R1 and R2, respectively, and carries a positive charge per unit length λ. λ is a positive constant expressed in units of C/m. Determine the electric field expression as a function of λ and r, the distance from the pipe's axis i) r < R1 ii) R1 < r < R2 iii) r > R2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) E = 0 ;
ii) E = λ / πε0r ;
iii) E = λ / 2πε0r
ii) E = λ / πε0r ;
iii) E = λ / 2πε0r
B
i) E = λ / 2πε0r ;
ii) E = λ / πε0r ;
iii) E = 0
ii) E = λ / πε0r ;
iii) E = 0
C
i) E = λ / 2πε0r ;
ii) E = 0 ;
iii) E = λ / πε0r
ii) E = 0 ;
iii) E = λ / πε0r
D
i) E = λ / πε0r ;
ii) E = λ / 2πε0r ;
iii) E = 0
ii) E = λ / 2πε0r ;
iii) E = 0