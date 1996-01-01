Two cylinders, A and B, identical in shape but made of different materials, are totally immersed in oil. Cylinder A is made of nickel, while cylinder B is made of brass. The two cylinders are subject to the same pressure change. Determine the ratio of the volume change of cylinder A to that of cylinder B ( ΔV A /ΔV B ). The bulk modulus of nickel and brass are 1.70 × 1011 Pa and 6.00 × 1010 Pa respectively.