19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two cylinders, A and B, identical in shape but made of different materials, are totally immersed in oil. Cylinder A is made of nickel, while cylinder B is made of brass. The two cylinders are subject to the same pressure change. Determine the ratio of the volume change of cylinder A to that of cylinder B ( ΔVA/ΔVB). The bulk modulus of nickel and brass are 1.70 × 1011 Pa and 6.00 × 1010 Pa respectively.
Two cylinders, A and B, identical in shape but made of different materials, are totally immersed in oil. Cylinder A is made of nickel, while cylinder B is made of brass. The two cylinders are subject to the same pressure change. Determine the ratio of the volume change of cylinder A to that of cylinder B ( ΔVA/ΔVB). The bulk modulus of nickel and brass are 1.70 × 1011 Pa and 6.00 × 1010 Pa respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔVA/ΔV B = 0.17
B
ΔVA/ΔV B = 0.35
C
ΔVA/ΔV B = 2.85
D
ΔVA/ΔV B = 5.88