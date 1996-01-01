19. Fluid Mechanics
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
During a rescue mission, a firefighter uses an 11 mm diameter cable to lift a 70 kg person. The cable is made of polyester and has an initial length of 50 m. The length of the cable increases by 0.35 m under the weight of the person. Find Young's modulus (Y) of polyester.
A
Y = 1.03 × 107 Pa
B
Y = 2.06 × 107 Pa
C
Y = 1.03 × 109 Pa
D
Y = 2.06 × 109 Pa