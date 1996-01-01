19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the car engine starts, the lubricating oil heats up and the pressure decreases by a value of 107 Pa. The initial volume of oil is 5000 cm3 and its bulk modulus is 5 x 109 Pa. What is the change in the volume (ΔV) and compressibility (k) of oil?
When the car engine starts, the lubricating oil heats up and the pressure decreases by a value of 107 Pa. The initial volume of oil is 5000 cm3 and its bulk modulus is 5 x 109 Pa. What is the change in the volume (ΔV) and compressibility (k) of oil?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) ΔV = 1 cm3 ii) k = 10-10 Pa-1
B
i) ΔV = 1 cm3 ii) k = 2 × 10-10 Pa-1
C
i) ΔV = 10 cm3 ii) k = 10-10 Pa-1
D
i) ΔV = 10 cm3 ii) k = 2 × 10-10 Pa-1