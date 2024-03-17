8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A roller coaster includes a vertical loop that provides thrilling experiences to its riders. As shown below, the loop has a radius of 15.0 meters and the coaster completes the loop in 6.0 seconds. Find the ratio of a passenger's apparent weight to their real weight at the bottom of the loop.
