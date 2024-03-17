8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Vertical Centripetal Forces
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Vertical Centripetal Forces
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A low-flying jet plane performs a loop-the-loop in such a way that at the topmost point of the loop, the jet is upside down. Please note that the pilot has forgotten to fasten her seatbelt. If the radius of the loop is 5.5 m, determine what the minimum speed of the jet plane should in order for the pilot not to fall out of her seat at the topmost point of the loop?
A low-flying jet plane performs a loop-the-loop in such a way that at the topmost point of the loop, the jet is upside down. Please note that the pilot has forgotten to fasten her seatbelt. If the radius of the loop is 5.5 m, determine what the minimum speed of the jet plane should in order for the pilot not to fall out of her seat at the topmost point of the loop?