7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
One end of a frictionless board of length L is raised to an elevation of E above the ground. The other end is in contact with the ground. The setup forms a ramp. The ramp makes an angle of α with the horizontal. An object at the top of the ramp is released from rest. Write the formula that describes the speed of the object when it touches the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
√(2E/g)
B
√(2gE)
C
√(2E/gsinα)
D
√(gsinα/2E)