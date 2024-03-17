10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
An engineer is designing a water slide. He thinks of making it a "looping water slide". The sliders are to be on the slide path at all points throughout their trajectories. He calculates the minimum height from which the sliders should be released to be H = 2.5R, where R is the loop radius. In reality, the actual release height would be equal to 3H. Calculate the normal force exerted on a slider of mass M when it is at the bottom of the loop as shown in the figure. (Ignore friction)
