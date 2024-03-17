10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A group of students are experimenting. They place a loop at the foot of an incline and release a ball from rest along the incline. The goal is to keep the ball attached to the track throughout its trajectory. Given that the mass of the ball is M and the radius of the loop is R, evaluate the minimum release height of the ball (in terms of the given quantities) that achieves the goal. (Assume that friction is negligible.)
