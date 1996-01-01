7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Kinetic Friction
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plastic rod fell from a glass cleaner's bucket at a height of 700m above the ground. The rod's diameter is 8 mm, and its length is 35 cm. Determine how long it will take the metal rod to hit the ground in hours.
A plastic rod fell from a glass cleaner's bucket at a height of 700m above the ground. The rod's diameter is 8 mm, and its length is 35 cm. Determine how long it will take the metal rod to hit the ground in hours.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.32 x 10-3 hr
B
4.86 x 10-3 hr
C
2.63 x 10-4 hr
D
5.29 x 10-4 hr