7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
An interior decorator is rearranging furniture and needs to move a 75-kg bookcase across a hardwood floor. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the bookcase and the hardwood floor is μₖ = 0.3. The decorator applies a force of 250N by dragging to slide the bookcase. Calculate the bookcase's acceleration given that the force is applied at an angle θ = 5° to the horizontal.
A
0.3 m/s2
B
0.5 m/s2
C
0.9 m/s2
D
1 m/s2