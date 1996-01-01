7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Static Friction
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 31.0 N crate of feeds is resting on a horizontal floor. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the crate and the floor are 0.52 and 0.34 respectively. A he-goat is pushing against the crate applying a horizontal force on the crate. Determine the least horizontal force applied by the he-goat to move the crate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
91.2 N
B
59.6 N
C
10.5 N
D
16.1 N
E
31.0 N