7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Static Friction
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Static Friction
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 50.0 N animal salt block is at rest on a horizontal floor. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the block and the floor are 0.54 and 0.36 respectively. A goat pushes on the block applying a horizontal force of magnitude 12.0 N. Determine the magnitude of the friction force if the block is at rest when the push is applied.
A 50.0 N animal salt block is at rest on a horizontal floor. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the block and the floor are 0.54 and 0.36 respectively. A goat pushes on the block applying a horizontal force of magnitude 12.0 N. Determine the magnitude of the friction force if the block is at rest when the push is applied.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18.0 N
B
12.0 N
C
27.0 N
D
50.0 N