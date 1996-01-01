18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
Wave Interference
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two identical alarm speakers connected to the same circuit are fitted to a building. They are separated by 5.0 m. Point P is located 2.0 m from alarm D on the axis connecting the two speakers. If pure sine waves emitted by both alarms are in phase and move straight to point P, determine the least frequency capable of causing constructive interference at point P.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
102.9 Hz
B
172 Hz
C
49.0 Hz
D
∞ Hz
E
0 Hz
F
34.3 Hz
G
68.6 Hz