7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A vehicle (at rest) is fitted with two sirens that are 2.2 m apart. The sirens are operated by the same circuitry, emitting pure sine waves that are in phase. A point S lies 1.1 m on one side measured from the sirens. For sound waves traveling straight from the siren to point S, calculate the least frequency that causes destructive interference at point S.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
312 Hz
B
234 Hz
C
156 Hz
D
∞ Hz
E
0 Hz
F
78.0 Hz