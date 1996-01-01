18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A radio with two detached speakers is tuned to a radio station playing an alert tone at 1050 Hz. The speakers are initially placed at the same point, 3.20 m away from a listener. One speaker is moved backward from the listener. What distance x between the two speakers will create destructive interference for the second time at the listener's position?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.654 m
B
0.816 m
C
0.164 m
D
0.327 m
E
0.490 m