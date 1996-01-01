25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the proximity of a uniformly charged sphere, the electric potential at point S is determined to be 60 V. Moving 3.0 μm away from point S to point T; the potential has decreased by 0.24 mV. Determine the distance between point S and the center of the sphere.
In the proximity of a uniformly charged sphere, the electric potential at point S is determined to be 60 V. Moving 3.0 μm away from point S to point T; the potential has decreased by 0.24 mV. Determine the distance between point S and the center of the sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13 cm
B
7.5 cm
C
75 cm
D
1.3 cm