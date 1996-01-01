6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block weighing 1.5 kg is placed on another block weighing 2.5 kg. The blocks are tied as shown in the figure. The tension force in the lower rope is 25 N and μk = 0.35 for both the surfaces of the lower block which are in contact. Determine the tensile force in the upper rope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25 N
B
15 N
C
9.4 N
D
5.1 N