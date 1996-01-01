6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metal chain 1.5 m long with a mass of 10.0 kg is used to pull a 120 kg cart on a flat and smooth frictionless floor. The acceleration of the cart is 22 m/s2. Determine the external force applied on the chain by the pulling motor. Consider the chain to be horizontal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2860 N
B
2640 N
C
2420 N
D
220 N