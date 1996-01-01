It is common for friction to create a net torque that decelerates rotating objects. When objects rotate in fluids, objects experience drag force that has the same consequences as friction. Drag has a characteristic nature where it is nearly negligible at low rotational speeds and increases very fast at high rotational speeds. Using a circular rod of diameter, D, and with a length, Y, rotating at an angular velocity, ω, in a fluid whose density is ρ. Taking the drag coefficient to be C and assuming it is constant at all points on the rod for the rotation on an axle through one of its ends and perpendicular to the length, derive an expression of the rod's drag torque magnitude. Hint: Consider the drag force on an element dr located at a distance r from the rotational axis.