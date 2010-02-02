9. Work & Energy
Intro to Calculating Work
9. Work & Energy Intro to Calculating Work
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A search and rescue helicopter lifts a distressed sailor of mass 85 kg using a cable from point A with cartesian coordinates ( xA = 3.5 × 103 m; yA = 0 m) to point B with cartesian coordinates ( xB = 2.2 × 103 m; yB = 18.5 m). Calculate the work done by the gravitational force during this rescue mission. Assume that the sailor is lifted up at constant speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.10 × 106J
B
-1.54 × 104J
C
1.54 × 104J
D
1.10 × 106J