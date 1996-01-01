In a laboratory, two metal plates are separated by a vertical distance of 4.0 m. A 2.3 nC-charged spherical ball is shot from the lower plate (at a potential V = 0 V) toward the upper metal plate at 3.2 m/s. If the mass of the spherical ball is 3.0 g and the potential difference between the metal plates is 1.5 × 106 V, determine the maximum height the ball will reach before it starts to fall down to the lower plate.