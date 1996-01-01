21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cuboid-shaped container with a movable piston contains 0.0050 mol of gas at 1 atm pressure and 25°C. The piston is attached to a spring with a spring constant of 2000 N/m. If the piston is in equilibrium and the gas is heated to 75°C, how much is the spring compressed? Assume the cross-sectional area of the container is 8 cm2.
A cuboid-shaped container with a movable piston contains 0.0050 mol of gas at 1 atm pressure and 25°C. The piston is attached to a spring with a spring constant of 2000 N/m. If the piston is in equilibrium and the gas is heated to 75°C, how much is the spring compressed? Assume the cross-sectional area of the container is 8 cm2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.9 cm
B
0.9 cm
C
0.6 cm
D
1.6 cm