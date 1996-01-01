21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol's data sheet shows that its critical density is 280 kg/m3. Ethanol density at room temperature is 789 kg/m3. Calculate the ratio (Vcritical /Vroom temperature) of the volume occupied by one mole of ethanol at the critical point to that at room temperature. Ethanol's molecular mass is 46 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Vcritical / Vroom temperature = 0.4
B
Vcritical / Vroom temperature = 2.8
C
Vcritical / Vroom temperature = 5.6
D
Vcritical / Vroom temperature = 7.8