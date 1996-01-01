27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Resistors and Ohm's Law
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 3.0 m long wire with a radius of 1.0 mm is made of a material with a conductivity of 6.2 x 107 Ω-1m-1. A current of 2.5 A flows through the wire. Determine i) the wire's conductance and ii) the potential drop across the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 25 Ω-1 , ii) 20 mV
B
i) 25 Ω-1 , ii) 1.5 V
C
i) 65 Ω-1 , ii) 39 mV
D
i) 65 Ω-1 , ii) 2.2 V