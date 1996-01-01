21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of hydrogen gas contains hydrogen (11H) and deuterium (21H) atoms. A scientist developed a method to separate the two isotopes based on the technique of isotope separation by gas diffusion. The sample of hydrogen is introduced into a series of diffusion-permeable porous cells at a fixed temperature T. 11H diffuses through the porous membrane more rapidly than 21H, resulting in a separation of the two isotopes. The scientist collects the enriched gas stream, which contains 21H. Calculate the ratio of the root mean square velocities of 11H and 21H (vrms(11H)/vrms(21H)). 11H has a mass of 1.008 u, and 21H has a mass of 2.014 u.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.414
B
1.732
C
1.998
D
3.992