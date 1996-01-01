A sample of hydrogen gas contains hydrogen (1 1 H) and deuterium (2 1 H) atoms. A scientist developed a method to separate the two isotopes based on the technique of isotope separation by gas diffusion. The sample of hydrogen is introduced into a series of diffusion-permeable porous cells at a fixed temperature T. 1 1 H diffuses through the porous membrane more rapidly than 2 1 H, resulting in a separation of the two isotopes. The scientist collects the enriched gas stream, which contains 2 1 H. Calculate the ratio of the root mean square velocities of 1 1 H and 2 1 H (v rms (1 1 H)/v rms (2 1 H)). 1 1 H has a mass of 1.008 u, and 2 1 H has a mass of 2.014 u.