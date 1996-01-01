21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a cylindrical container of radius r filled with an ideal gas that has a movable piston. The gas undergoes an isobaric process while the piston is moving at a constant speed v and the gas expands. Determine the expression for the rate of change of the root mean square speed of the gas in terms of v, the instantaneous value of the root mean square speed (vrms), and the instantaneous value of the cylinder's height h.
Consider a cylindrical container of radius r filled with an ideal gas that has a movable piston. The gas undergoes an isobaric process while the piston is moving at a constant speed v and the gas expands. Determine the expression for the rate of change of the root mean square speed of the gas in terms of v, the instantaneous value of the root mean square speed (vrms), and the instantaneous value of the cylinder's height h.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[(vrms× v)1/2]/h
B
[(vrms× v)1/2]/2h
C
vrms× v/h
D
vrms× v/2h