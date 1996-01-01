A team of particle physicists is conducting an experiment involving the bombardment of a stationary ²⁰⁸Pb (atomic number = 82) nucleus with alpha particle. The alpha particle needs to have a kinetic energy of 5.00 MeV to initiate the nuclear reaction. If the diameter of the ²⁰⁸Pb nucleus is 14.22 fm, calculate the potential difference through which the alpha particle must be accelerated from an initial velocity to achieve the required kinetic energy. Assume alpha particle to be a point-like mass.