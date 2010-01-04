36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
93PRACTICE PROBLEM
X-rays are known to have Relative Biological Effectiveness (RBE) values greater than those of the reference cobalt-60 gamma rays. Consider an 8 keV X-ray having an RBE of 1.9. If a 75 kg person is exposed to these X-rays, which interact with 32% of their body and deliver a total dose of 0.45 mSv, how many X-ray photons delivered their energy to the body?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.4 × 1012 photons
B
1.4 × 1016 photons
C
1.9 × 1014 photons
D
1.6 × 1015 photons