2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the graph depicted below, which time intervals, if any, indicate moments when the riverboat maintained a constant velocity over time?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
between t = 0 s and t = 30 s
B
between t = 60 s and t = 80 s
C
between t = 80 s and t = 100 s
D
between t = 40 s and t = 60 s