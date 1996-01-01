2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Examine the graph provided below, which portrays the velocity of a racebike as a function of time. Determine whether there are any periods during which the racebike encountered uniform acceleration.
Examine the graph provided below, which portrays the velocity of a racebike as a function of time. Determine whether there are any periods during which the racebike encountered uniform acceleration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
between t = 10 s and t = 15 s
B
between t = 10 s and t = 25 s
C
between t = 5 s and t = 10 s
D
between t = 15 s and t = 25 s