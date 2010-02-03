27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the time required for two moles of electrons to pass through a cross-section of a 1.4 mm diameter silver wire, given that the electron drift speed within the wire is 4.2 × 10-4 m/s. The number density of electrons in silver is 5.86 × 1028 m-3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.3 × 108 s
B
4.4 × 1011 s
C
5.7 × 103 s
D
3.2 × 104 s