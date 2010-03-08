27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a copper wire segmented into two different sections, labeled 1 and 2. Both sections, although of different diameters, carry the same constant current of 8.0 A. Determine the drift velocity of the electron in each section. The number density of electrons in copper is 8.5 × 1028 m-3.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vd1 = 6.8 × 10-7 m/s, vd2 = 4.7 × 10-9 m/s
B
vd1 = 9.6 × 10-5 m/s, vd2 = 6.2 × 10-3 m/s
C
vd1 = 4.5 × 10-6 m/s, vd2 = 3.8 × 10-4 m/s
D
vd1 = 9.6 × 10-5 m/s, vd2 = 3.8 × 10-4 m/s