2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Within 11.8 meters, a cheetah is able to achieve a speed of 16.4 m/s from rest. Find the cheetah's i) average acceleration and ii) the time needed to reach this speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i.15.8 m/s2 , ii. 3.88 s
B
i.11.4 m/s2 , ii. 3.88 s
C
i.15.8 m/s2 , ii. 1.44 s
D
i.11.4 m/s2 , ii. 1.44 s