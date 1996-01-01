11. Momentum & Impulse
Elastic Collisions
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The image below shows the momenta of toys A and B before the collision, as well as the momentum of toy B after the collision. The toys separate after the collision. Determine the momentum of toy A after the collision, giving the result in unit vectors.
A
(- i) kg•m/s
B
(-i + j) kg•m/s
C
(i - j) kg•m/s
D
(-i + 2j) kg•m/s