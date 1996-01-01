11. Momentum & Impulse
Elastic Collisions
A 3.5 kg sphere moving at 3.2 m/s collides with a second sphere of equal mass initially at rest. The direction of the first sphere changes by 20 degrees, and its new speed is 2.5 m/s. Express the lost mechanical energy as a percentage of the system's mechanical energy before the collision.
A
24.8%
B
31.9%
C
52.1%
D
40.6%