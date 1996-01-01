11. Momentum & Impulse
Elastic Collisions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alpha particle moves at a speed of 4.50 × 10 6 m/s due north. The alpha particle collides elastically with a neon atom initially at rest. Taking the neon atom to be 5 times the mass of the alpha particle, determine the velocity (magnitude and direction) of the particles after the collision. Take the initial direction of the alpha particle as positive.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Velocity of neon atom = 1.50 × 106 m/s
Velocity of alpha particle = - 3.00 × 106 m/s
B
Velocity of neon atom = 4.50 × 106 m/s
Velocity of alpha particle = - 1.00 × 106 m/s
C
Velocity of neon atom = 1.50 × 106 m/s
Velocity of alpha particle = 3.00 × 106 m/s
D
Velocity of neon atom = 1.50 × 106 m/s
Velocity of alpha particle = 1.50 × 106 m/s
