2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A runner is at rest at the start line of an athletic field and is passed by his trainer, who is moving at a constant speed of 4.5 m/s on his bike. When his trainer passes the start line, the runner begins to accelerate, increasing his speed by applying a constant acceleration of 0.75 m/s2. Determine the speed of the runner when he catches his trainer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3 m/s
B
4 m/s
C
6 m/s
D
9 m/s