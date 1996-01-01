2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Catch/Overtake Problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A police officer at rest on a sidewalk is passed by a thief running at a steady speed of 3.50 m/s. Just as the thief exceeds him, the police officer accelerates at a rate of 1.00 m/s2. Determine the distance the police officer travels before catching the thief.
A police officer at rest on a sidewalk is passed by a thief running at a steady speed of 3.50 m/s. Just as the thief exceeds him, the police officer accelerates at a rate of 1.00 m/s2. Determine the distance the police officer travels before catching the thief.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.50 m
B
12.3 m
C
24.5 m
D
28.0 m