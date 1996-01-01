Two narrow rectangular apertures of width 30 μm are separated by a distance of 0.15 mm and have a light of wavelength 460 nm shining on them. A screen placed at a distance of 2.5 m from the apertures is used to observe the interference pattern produced by the apertures. Some orders are noted to be missing. How many bright fringes are observed when moving from the first missing order on one side to the first missing order on the opposite side?