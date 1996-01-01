A mobile communications company constructs two towers, with each of the antennas being 40.0 m apart. They decided to place a metal plate that is located 2.50 km from the antennas to be used as a screen. The plate and the antennas are parallel to each other. A surveyor walking along the location between the towers notices that constructive interference occurs every 6.0 m on the metal plate that acts as a screen. Determine what the frequency emitted by the antennas will be.