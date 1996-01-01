34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
34. Wave Optics Young's Double Slit Experiment
When light is directed through two long and narrow rectangular openings separated by 0.18 mm, an interference pattern is created on a screen beyond the openings. The first and third minima are separated by a distance of 2.5 mm when the screen is positioned 36 cm from the openings. Determine the wavelength of light that illuminates the openings.
A
540 nm
B
382 nm
C
525 nm
D
625 nm