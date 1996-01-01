25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electrician is working on the lighting system of a football stadium. The stadium uses 50-meter-long underground wires to connect the lights to the power source. If the magnitude of the electric field inside these wires is 4.0 mV/m, what is the magnitude of the potential difference between the ends of the wire?
A
500 mV
B
150 mV
C
250 mV
D
200 mV