32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A photon sail is a hypothetical propulsion system that generates thrust by reflecting light off a large, lightweight sail. Consider a powerful source of monochromatic light directed at a space shuttle's photon sail as it travels in a straight line between two planets separated by 47.6 × 10 6 km. Determine the shuttle's speed if the journey takes 6.5 days.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 × 102 m/s
B
8.5× 102 m/s
C
1.2 × 104 m/s
D
8.5 × 104 m/s