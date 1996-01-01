32. Electromagnetic Waves
32. Electromagnetic Waves Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The polarized electromagnetic wave shown in the figure below has a frequency of 5.0 × 10 9 Hz. The maximum magnetic field strength of the wave is measured to be 0.01 T. Determine the maximum magnitude of the wave's electric field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0 × 106 V/m
B
5.0 × 107 V/m
C
3.0 × 1010 V/m
D
5.0 × 1011 V/m