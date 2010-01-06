22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thermal engine utilizes 1.5 mol of neon gas as its operating fluid. The pV diagram shown below illustrates the cyclic process of the engine. Calculate the temperatures at points A, B, and C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TA= 1.6 × 102 K
TB=8.0 × 102 K
TC= 1.6 × 102 K
B
TA= 1.6 × 102 K
TB=8.0 × 102 K
TC= 4.8 × 102 K
C
TA= 2.4 × 102 K
TB=6.8 × 102 K
TC= 4.8 × 102 K
D
TA= 6.8× 102 K
TB=2.4 × 102 K
TC= 2.4 × 102 K