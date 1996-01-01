22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A thermal engine uses helium as the working fluid. At point A, helium is initially at a temperature of 300 K while the temperature at point C is 750 K. The pV diagram of the thermal engine's cyclic transformation is shown below. Calculate the heat Q during the transformations AB, BC, and CA. Hint: Calculate W and ΔEint first.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
QAB = 5.6 J
QBC = 0 J
QCA = -1.8 J
B
QAB = 5.6 J
QBC = 5.6 J
QCA = -3.4 J
C
QAB = 7.5 J
QBC = 5.6 J
QCA = 1.8 J
D
QAB = 7.5 J
QBC = 0J
QCA = -3.4 J