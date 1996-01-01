14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A box weighing 10 N rests on a horizontal table. A lightweight cord attached to the box passes through a cylindrical pulley with a mass of 1 kg and a diameter of 18 cm. A 6 N weight is suspended from the other end of the cord as shown in the image. After the system is released, determine the acceleration of the box.
A box weighing 10 N rests on a horizontal table. A lightweight cord attached to the box passes through a cylindrical pulley with a mass of 1 kg and a diameter of 18 cm. A 6 N weight is suspended from the other end of the cord as shown in the image. After the system is released, determine the acceleration of the box.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.93 m/s2
B
1.41 m/s2
C
2.81 m/s2
D
5.62 m/s2